Local school and care home come together to honour VE Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Pupils and staff at Barkston Ash Catholic Primary School proudly hosted a special VE Day celebration on 8th of May, welcoming residents from Highfield Care Home for an afternoon of music, cake, and shared memories.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event marked the anniversary of Victory in Europe Day, bringing generations together to honour those who lived through the Second World War. The children performed classic wartime songs, which brought smiles and emotion to many of the care home residents who were in attendance.

Homemade cakes were enjoyed by all, and residents shared personal stories of wartime Britain, offering pupils a unique, living insight into history. The event highlighted the importance of intergenerational activities, providing young people with a deeper understanding of the past and giving older guests the joy of connecting with the younger generation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

General Manager of Highfield Care Home, Luke Owens, said, “It was a truly joyful afternoon. Seeing the children singing and our residents sharing their memories was incredibly moving. These moments of connection are so valuable – they lift spirits, bridge generations, and remind us all of the power of community.”

Reminiscing together

Highfield Care Home is deeply grateful to Barkston Ash Catholic Primary School for hosting such a meaningful and memorable event.

Highfield care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Highfield provides residential care and dementia care for 66residents from respite care to long term stays.