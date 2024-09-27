Local RSPCA team up with Whistletop Valley for canine carriages 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

THE RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield, Bradford & District branch are excited to be hosting Canine Carriages at Whistlestop Valley, for all the family and the dog to enjoy a ride on the rails!

Lauren Moore Fundraising Manager said “This is our second time hosting Canine Carriages with our friends at Whistlestop Valley and we have to admit, it’s one of our favourite events! The train journey is around 50 mins with a little stop for ice cream and snacks, plus there’s lots of activities and sights to see at Whistlestop Valley before the journey – so you can definitely make an afternoon of it!

Tickets are just £11.95 per person and the charity have limited availability for this event so they recommend booking quickly as their last event sold out. The local RSPCA branch, which is independently funded from the National RSPCA, is hoping to raise funds and awareness of their rehabilitation and rehoming work whilst offering a fun afternoon out for the community to enjoy!

To find out more or book tickets you can visit the RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield, Bradford & District branch website here: www.rspcahalifaxhuddersfieldbradford.org.uk/canine-carriages-2024/ or can find out more on Facebook: www.facebook.com/events/804743778184159/

The RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield, Bradford and District Branch are a self-funding branch of the National RSPCA, responsible for raising money locally to support our animal welfare work. This year the branch has rehomed over 250 animals. Our main aim is to rehabilitate unwanted, abandoned and abused animals and find them loving, permanent homes. We rely on public donations and the generosity of our local community to keep the doors of our animal centre open.