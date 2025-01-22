Local photographer wins prestigious family & group photographer of the year 2025 award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Accomplished portrait photographer, Lizzie Worley from Luminosa Photography has been crowned Family & Group Photographer of the Year 2025 at Europe’s largest and most esteemed photography print competition in London at The Society of Photographer's Convention. This recognition highlights Lizzie’s outstanding talent and dedication to creating timeless family portraits that celebrate connection and love.

The competition, known for its rigorous judging process by a panel of industry experts, attracted thousands of entries from across the UK. Each image was evaluated on technical skill, creativity, and emotional impact. Lizzie’s winning work stood out for its exceptional composition, storytelling, and the ability to capture genuine moments of familial bond.

“I am absolutely delighted to receive this award,” said Lizzie. “This image is called 'A Century Between' because the man in the photo is 100 years old and the baby is his great granddaughter. When I met the lovely family at their newborn photoshoot and heard about his milestone birthday, I just knew this was a portrait I had to capture! Creating meaningful portraits that families will treasure for generations is my passion, and to have my work recognised on such a prestigious platform is truly humbling.”

Specialising in studio-based portraits of maternity, newborns, families, children, and pets, Lizzie is renowned for an approachable and professional style that puts clients at ease. This recent achievement reinforces her reputation as a leading photographer in the industry.

For more information or to book a session, visit www.luminosaphotography.com or follow Luminosa Photography on Instagram at @luminosaphoto