Local Musicians to Take Centre Stage at Xscape with the Launch of a ‘Busk Stop’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This October, musicians can take centre stage at Xscape Yorkshire as the leisure destination launches a ‘Busk Stop’ – allowing buskers to perform inside the centre at a dedicated busking area for the very first time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Throughout the school half-term, from Saturday 26th October to Sunday 3rd November, Xscape will be shining a spotlight on the region’s artists and performers, where they will be given the chance to perform to a walk-by audience at a dedicated busking area.

Xscape’s ‘Busk Stop’ has been specially created for local singers and musicians to perform live at the centre, bringing a vibrant and dynamic atmosphere to visitors. Yorkshire busker and TikTok star Liv Harland will launch the ‘Busk Stop’ with the first performance on Saturday 26th October at 1pm – 2pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ‘Busk Stop’ will serve as a centrepiece for aspiring artists to engage with visitors, entertain and showcase their talent during the October half-term holidays. Performances will take place daily from 26th October to 3rd November, 1pm – 5pm, with a rotation schedule of performances to ensure fresh entertainment for visitors.

Xscape Yorkshire

The centre is calling for artists across the region to register to perform at its ‘Busk Stop’ free of charge. Performers will be able to reserve hour slots throughout the half term holidays and is available to both seasoned performers and up-and-coming artists. Musicians interested in performing at the ‘Busk Stop’ at Xscape Yorkshire can register their interest via Xscape’s website: https://xscapeyorkshire.co.uk/busk-stop.

Jason Warren, Centre Director at Xscape Yorkshire, said: “We're always seeking new ways to bring the community together and continue to offer exciting experiences at Xscape. The launch of our ‘Busk Stop’ not only provides a new layer of entertainment for our visitors but also gives local artists a platform to share their creativity and passion.

“Yorkshire is home to some incredible talent, from emerging artists just starting out to established performers – and throughout the school holidays, we want our ‘Busk Stop’ to be a celebration of the arts and a place for local artists to showcase their skills in front of hundreds of people.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ‘Busk Stop’ will be available at Xscape Yorkshire from Saturday 26th October to Sunday 3rd November. For more information about the ‘Busk Stop’ at Xscape or to apply for a busking spot, please visit: https://xscapeyorkshire.co.uk/