Local independent coffee shop to open in Caddick's Rose Wharf

Rose Wharf, the iconic Grade II listed building near Leeds Dock, has officially welcomed Leeds-based coffee vendor Rabbit Hole Coffee into its newly refurbished office spaces, whilst continuing to act as the central hub for anchor tenant Curtins.

Yorkshire-based property specialist Caddick rescued the former flax mill building in 1996, undertaking a re-development. Now in collaboration with Design Tonic, Caddick have again transformed the building, creating a centre of modern, sustainable and best-in-class workspaces, while preserving its original heritage and industrial character.

In addition to offering a range of stylish and dynamic office spaces, the refurbishment will see local, independent business Rabbit Hole Coffee move into the lower-ground lounge space, which features an outdoor terrace with views over the River Aire.

Rabbit Hole Coffee was founded by Ste in 2016 with the vision of creating an independent coffee shop that aims to cultivate positive relationships with customers and provide them with high-quality, ethically sourced and locally roasted coffee.

Rabbit Hole Coffee was first set up as a pop up shop at Harvey Nichols in January 2022 and then ended up staying there for over three years, continuing to serve coffee and locally sourced food thanks to the close-by Kirkgate Market. Having formed a close partnership with Leeds Beckett University,

Rabbit Hole Coffee also now has cafés operating in its Law and Arts Schools, with its next exciting expansion being at its newest location in Rose Wharf, open from spring 2025.

Ste, founder of Rabbit Hole Coffee, explained what drew him to the newly refurbished building: “Rose Wharf is an innovatively refurbished building surrounded by the beautiful setting of the River Aire and I honestly believe it’s going to be the best place to sit and have a coffee in Leeds. I’ve got tunnel vision and can’t wait to be sitting outside by the River Aire this summer, drinking the perfect flat white!

“This move couldn’t come at a better time. We want to provide our brilliant team with a workspace where they’ll enjoy serving tasty coffee and fresh food to a new community, while continuing to deliver our authentic, friendly customer service in this fast-developing area of Leeds.”

While Rabbit Hole Coffee is moving into the building this year, specialist engineering firm Curtins has been operating at Rose Wharf for over a decade and has recently renewed its lease with Caddick as they look forward to the next chapter of the building. Both businesses were attracted to the building’s historic architecture, including exposed brickwork, cast iron columns, and vaulted ceilings, and the latest innovative touches – such as riverside business lounges, airy meeting rooms, and EV charging facilities – have enhanced the space, delivering a relaxing, dynamic, and productive environment.

The location of the building was also a key factor for both tenants, who cited its close proximity to Leeds Dock and its unmatched views of the River Aire, as unique selling points.

Colin Riches, Business Unit Director at Curtins, added: “We have over 60 years of experience in refurbishment and retrofit projects, many of national importance, so being based in such an interesting and characterful building is really in tune with our ethos and is great for our people and clients.

“The flexible space we currently have allows us to provide our team with a variety of options for meetings, work, collaboration, and social activities. The refurbished building, with its enhanced amenities, enables us to continue enjoying its historical features while benefiting from all the advantages of a modern space, setting it apart from other office buildings in the city.”

Hollie Shackleton, Associate Director at Caddick, commented: “Demand for space at Rose Wharf has been fantastic since we announced its refurbishment. We’re excited to welcome a new tenant while renewing our relationship with a much-valued existing one. It’s great to be on this growth journey as we work towards the much-anticipated relaunch of this revamped building.

“There is increasing demand for office space in the city, especially at unique, historic developments like Rose Wharf. We are currently in advanced discussions with other potential occupiers interested in this prime location and look forward to continuing to build a vibrant business community within this iconic building.”

Rose Wharf will offer office space ranging from 400 sq ft to 35,140 sq ft available for leasing from spring 2025. This is being marketed by Carter Towler and Fox Lloyd Jones. For more information, please contact Clem McDowell ([email protected]) or Nick Salkeld ([email protected]).