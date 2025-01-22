Local housekeeper celebrates 20 years of service with Stamford Bridge care home

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A housekeeper at Stamford Bridge Care Home in York has received a prestigious Long Service Award in celebration of working at Barchester Healthcare for 20 years.

Wendy, now a housekeeper, started at Barchester in January 2005 and has worked with residents and their relatives to ensure that their needs have been met over the years she has also worked on the activities team supporting the team in providing a varied life enrichment programme for residents.

Adele Keenan, Employee Services Director at Barchester said: “I’m always pleased to hear stories about the long service of Barchester staff and am delighted Wendy has achieved this milestone. It is dedication like this that ensures our residents are provided with a happy place to live.”

Emma Smith, General Manager of Stamford Bridge Care Home said: “We’re delighted to be celebrating 20 years of loyal service with Wendy. She has demonstrated her dedication and loyalty to this home and its residents year after year. I speak for all of us here at Stamford Bridge when I say that I’m looking forward to many more years of working with Wendy!”

Stamford Bridge care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Stamford Bridge provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays.