Local housebuilder supports West Yorkshire family charity

Local housebuilder Barratt and David Wilson Homes Yorkshire West has donated £1,500 to Home-Start Wakefield and District to help the charity continue its vital work.

Home-Start Wakefield and District is a community network of volunteers who offer support to families with young children who are facing challenges including emotional support, practical assistance and mental health access.

The donation was made as part of the Barratt Foundation’s Community Fund Scheme, which is designed to support national and local charities, large and small, across the UK to leave a legacy in the communities in which the housebuilder operates.

Hazel Bell, Service Manager at Home-Start Wakefield and District, said: “We were delighted to be chosen by the staff of Barratt and David Wilson Homes to receive this donation.

Mark Davis, Technical Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes presenting the cheque

“The funding will go towards the August 2025 trip to the seaside. It is not often we get a donation that isn’t assigned to a project so this money means we will be able to provide a low-cost coach to ensure that many of the children can get their first opportunity to go to the beach.

“We think Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ Community Fund scheme is an excellent idea. It allows the business to support local charities where it is building new communities.”

The Wakefield branch of Home-Start opened in 1991 and has helped 54,000 residents through empowering parents, strengthening family bonds and creating connections within the community.

Gavin Birch, Managing Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Yorkshire West, said: “We’re incredibly proud to support Home-Start Wakefield and District and the essential work it does across the county.

“We hope this donation will help the charity continue to provide its brilliant care for the community.”

For more information on developments in the county, visit the Barratt Homes West Yorkshire and David Wilson Homes West Yorkshire.