Local housebuilder set to invest over £1.4 million in Driffield as work on new housing development

Leading housebuilder, Barratt Homes Yorkshire East has announced an over £1.4 million community investment as part of its second phase at the Mortimer Park development in Driffield.

Barratt Homes Yorkshire East launched the second phase of Mortimer Park in March and is on track to deliver 200 homes for the area.

Of the 200 homes set to be built, the housebuilder has revealed 20 homes will be designated to affordable housing and they have plans to contribute over £1.4 million to the area as part of its community contribution, including creating a new sports field.

They also plan to support the improvement of local highways by contributing to the A614 roundabout and the Bridlington Road roundabout, investing in local education as well as local football club facilities and the travel plan fund.

Located in the popular area of Driffield, with easy access to the coast, York, Beverley and Hull, the second phase of the Mortimer Park development will offer a selection of three and four bedroom homes suitable for couples, families and first-time buyers. Current prices at Mortimer Park phase two start from £221,000 for a three-bedroom semi-detached home, and £285,000 for a four-bedroom detached home.

Daniel Smith, Managing Director at Barratt Developments Yorkshire East, commented: “With its proximity to the major cities like York and local amenities whilst still being close to the coast, the second phase of Mortimer Park is in an idyllic location for families, couples and first time buyers searching for a home to settle into in the East Riding area.

“The first phase of the development was extremely popular and the second phase has proven to be just as popular since its launch in March. We’re very pleased to be providing much-needed affordable homes alongside local sports facilities and vital contributions.

“Contributing to the communities in which we develop is pivotal in our build process and we look forward to progressing the build at the second phase of Mortimer Park in the coming months.”

In 2023, Barratt Developments Yorkshire East committed a £24.4 million investment in physical infrastructure works, including environmental and highway improvements, affordable homes and improved community facilities. This is part of their commitment to create positive environmental, social, and economic legacies.