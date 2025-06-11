Local housebuilder donates £1,500 to York charity supporting children with Down syndrome

Barratt & David Wilson Homes Yorkshire East has donated £1,500 to Shine21, a charity based in Sutton on the Forest dedicated to supporting children with Down syndrome and their families across York.

Shine21 provides specialist support for children with Down syndrome through early years intervention programmes, designed to help each child thrive and reach their full potential. Founded by parents with a shared passion for inclusive development, Shine21 offers weekly sessions during term time that focus on vital areas of development.

These early intervention sessions cover a wide range of key skills including Makaton signing, social communication, speech sound development, pre-reading, understanding language, attention and listening, and early communication skills. Activities are carefully broken down into achievable steps, helping children progress steadily towards important milestones. The structured yet nurturing environment gives children the confidence and skills to succeed both now and in the future.

The £1,500 donation from Barratt & David Wilson Homes Yorkshire East will go directly towards running these intervention programmes, ensuring more children can benefit from the hands-on support that Shine21 offers.

Barratt and David Wilson Homes currently have an array of coming soon developments near to the charity’s headquarters, including Castra Park and Knights Gate in Huntington.

Janet Cosgriff, a parent of a Shine21 child, said: “Shine21 has been a massive part of ours, and so many other people's lives. The aim is simple; to provide a strong foundation for children with Down syndrome. They provide therapy, training, development classes, feeding clinics, and more!

“The money given by Barratt and David Wilson Homes will help Shine21 provide this much needed therapy, and help children with Down syndrome reach their full potential.”

Sarah Hanna, Sales Manager at Barratt Homes’ Knights Gate & David Wilson Homes’ Castra Park, commented: "We are delighted to support Shine21 and the vital work they do with children and families in our region. Their commitment to early intervention and development ensures that children with Down syndrome have the opportunity to reach their full potential."

“Through our Community Fund initiative, we aim to invest in organisations like Shine21 that are creating a real, lasting difference in the lives of local people.”