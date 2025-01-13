Local housebuilder donates £1,500 to the Scarborough & Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Barratt Homes & David Wilson Homes Yorkshire East has donated £1,500 to an organisation partnering with police and emergency services to assist those impacted by accidents or natural disasters in and around the Scarborough area.

Formed in 1965, The Scarborough & Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team is a team of highly trained volunteers who are on call 24/7 to handle incidents such as injured hikers, missing persons and emergencies in severe weather. Operating year-around, often in difficult conditions, they rely on public donations to fund their equipment and training, reflecting their commitment to keeping both locals and visitors safe.

With reports of 64 call-outs to mountain-related incidents in the area alone this year with more than 10,600 volunteer hours, Scarborough & Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team work around the clock to assist the local emergency services in these accidents. In addition to their search and rescue duties, they also take an active role in educating local communities, providing talks and support for local organisations and training for the Duke of Edinburgh Scheme.

The donation was made in alignment with Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes’ Community Fund, an initiative that aims to support communities, in which the housebuilder operates, supporting a different local charity each month.

Roger Hartley, Incident Controller at Scarborough & Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team, commented: “We would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes Yorkshire East for their very generous donation. Support like this is essential for our team, allowing us to continue our critical work in the community–a role that often goes unnoticed until someone needs us.

“With this donation, we’ll be able to replace and upgrade vital rope rescue equipment, ensuring we’re prepared and equipped for any situation across the challenging terrains of East Yorkshire. Thank you, Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes Yorkshire East, for helping us keep our community safe.”

Daniel Smith, Managing Director at Barratt Homes & David Wilson Homes Yorkshire East, added: “We are proud to support the Scarborough & Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team in their vital work. The beautiful surrounding landscapes are a huge draw for people visiting and moving to the area, and it’s great to know that teams like this are there to keep both the local community, and residents living on our coastal developments safe as they explore the outdoors.

“Being able to contribute to such an important local cause means a lot to us at Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes Yorkshire East, and we’re proud to help ensure the safety of everyone enjoying these stunning areas.”

Barratt Developments, which includes Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes brands, has multiple developments in and around the operating area of Scarborough & Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team, including St Johns View in Cayton, Abbey View and Chaloners Green in Whitby, The Sands in Bridlington and Mortimer Park and Porters Way in Driffield.