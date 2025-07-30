Local home care company is in top 2% in Yorkshire and the Humber

Home Instead Calderdale is delighted to receive a prestigious award by a national reviews website, having been named one of the top 20 home care companies in Yorkshire and the Humber, becoming part of the top 2% of home care companies in the region, and being the only one in Calderdale to win the award. They have made it onto the impressive list out of 1,050 home care companies and this is the sixth consecutive year they have won.

The award is based on the home care company’s reviews on homecare.co.uk, the UK’s top home care reviews site dubbed by many as the ‘TripAdvisor for home care’. The reviews are given by people that Home Instead cares for, plus their loved ones. Home Instead Calderdale made it to the exclusive list thanks to its impressively high review score of 9.9.

One heart-warming homecare.co.uk review from a family member of a client of Home Instead Calderdale is as follows: “Home Instead is easy to contact, there is always a friendly voice to quickly answer the phone and they are always extremely polite, helpful and compassionate. Just what a family carer needs, especially in distressing times. For my son, Home Instead has been excellent in providing an appropriate support worker, something other providers just couldn't manage, so for this I am very grateful. Both my son and I, definitely made the right choice with Home Instead, so thank you to all the team in Calderdale”.

Julie Ingham Marketing & Community Engagement Officer at Home Instead Calderdale said: "We’re truly grateful for this award, which highlights our commitment to providing compassionate, relationship-centred care. Since this recognition comes directly from our clients’ feedback, it’s a meaningful testament to the dedication and heartfelt service our care professionals deliver every day."

The Home Instead Calderdale team with their award.

Amanda Hopkins, Reviews Manager of homecare.co.uk, said: “Top quality home care is vital as it supports people so they can continue living in their own homes and retain their independence.

“People who are less mobile due to illness, a disability or age can become hidden away from society. When this happens their home care worker often plays a crucial role in keeping them both mentally and physically well.

“Our reviews are by those who receive the home care as well as their family and friends. This helps others to search for the right care provider, where compassion, trust and empathy are at the heart of their service.

“Home Instead Calderdale has shown it provides high-quality care and we would like to congratulate it on being one of the top home care providers in the region!”.

Home Instead Calderdale provides a wide range of care services, including companionship, personal care, help with dressing and bathing, live-in care and specialist dementia care.

The company is looking for caring people to join its team and become a care professional. New recruits don’t necessarily need previous sector experience; the most important attributes are a kind heart and the desire to make a difference.