Local expert reveals sitting in correct size chair reduces blood pressure

HSL Chairs, with showrooms across Yorkshire, has worked with the University of Leeds to reveal that the perfect chair can deliver major health benefits.

A movement specialist has found that sitting in the perfect size chair can provide major health benefits and physiological improvements.

An independent study, carried out by the University of Leeds on behalf of HSL Chairs, has revealed that sitting in the correct size chair can reduce blood pressure by 10% and heart rate by 6% as well as increase tissue oxygenation by more than 2%.

The research also highlights that the right fitting chair reduces fidgeting, which contributes towards maintaining a good posture, limiting common aches and pains.

Dr Andrea Utley, University of Leeds

Conducted by Dr Andrea Utley, from the University’s School of Biomedical Sciences, 24 participants, aged between 32 and 72, took part in the study.

The participants each spent equal amounts of time, approximately 15 minutes, sitting in three different sizes of HSL’s Burrows Relax chair. Several important factors were reviewed in the study including seat height, depth and width, as well as support provided for the neck, back and hip.

Dr Andrea Utley says: "Sitting in a chair that is an appropriate size for an individual has a number of benefits. Sitting itself involves physical effort and if the chair is the right size the physical effort is reduced. This results in a number of physiological benefits and ultimately a restful sit and reduction in fatigue.

“Across all measures, both physiological and biochemical, sitting in the right size chair produced more efficient and health enhancing results. Of those tested, blood pressure was lower as was heart rate, and oxygen saturation was better, plus participants made less postural adjustments.”

A family run business that has handcrafted ‘feel good furniture’ for more than 55 years, HSL Chairs has worked with independent occupational therapist, Julie Jennings, to develop its Exclusive Chair Fitting service, which aims to find the correct size chair for every customer, ensuring their neck, back and hips are properly supported.

Julie adds: “I oversee the design and approve all chairs, making sure they are good for posture. Well aware that no one-size-fits-all and having helped develop and launch the personalised service that allows customers to find the perfect fit, whether an armchair or recliner, HSL Chairs offers a variety of different sizes and features, ensuring every part of your body is fully supported.”

“The Burrows Relax chair, as used in Dr Andrea Utley’s research, helps keep your head in a neutral and stationary position, putting an end to any tilting and avoiding muscle strain in the neck as well as tension in the shoulders. Back support is both cushioning and supportive, following the natural curvature of the spine to prevent slouching, and to support the hips, bottoms should fit snugly into the base of the chair whilst knees should be aligned with hips, reducing pressure in the lumbar region and lower body.”

According to the NHS, many older people (aged 65 and over) are known to spend nine hours or more each day sitting. With this in mind, Dr Andrea Utley concludes: “With so many older people experiencing aches and pains, as well as poor posture, the right style and perfect size chair as recommended by HSL is a valid approach, and as this research has shown, not only do you sit more comfortably when in the appropriate chair, but you also benefit from improved health too.”

With over 50 showrooms across the UK, HSL’s team of Comfort Specialists will share its top tips and help you find the perfect fit chair. And with a Home Visit service too, that very same team will bring a selection of occupational therapist approved chairs to you to try.

