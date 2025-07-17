Local deputy manager scoops coveted care title

Sue Phillips at Ouse View in York has been crowned Deputy Manager of the Year for the NE & Scotland Division in the Barchester Care Awards 2025 and is through to the national round of judging.

The Barchester Care Awards celebrate the staff who go the extra mile for the benefit of the 13,500 residents living in Barchester’s 267 care homes and private hospitals across the country. Categories range from ‘Registered Nurse of the Year’ and ‘Carer of the Year’ to ‘Dementia Care Champion’ and ‘Activities Coordinator of the Year’.

Over 5,000 nominations were received from homes and hospitals across the UK. All entries were a very high standard and Sue is over the moon to have been named the winner for the NE & Scotland beating hundreds of other nominees.

Sue said: “I am delighted to be nominated and to win at a divisional is an honour, I work alongside many outstanding colleagues and I would like to thank everyone who nominated me”

As the winner for NE & Scotland, Sue is through to the national finals in which the overall winner is decided. They will join winners from across the UK at a special awards event in October to celebrate their outstanding achievements and discover if they have won a national award.

General Manager, Rebekka Richardson said: “This is an amazing achievement and the whole home is supporting Sue. We are so proud of her. Sue goes above and beyond in her role and is always willing to help anyone who needs it whether that be residents, her colleague’s, visitors or our sister homes. She is very caring and empathetic and that shines in her positive attitude to her role and a valued member of the homes team.

Ouse View is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Ouse View provides residential and dementia care, respite care.