Local delivery company volunteers prove to be the whole package

Colleagues from a Yorkshire-based delivery company have gone the extra mile for their local community, as part of a volunteering scheme run by their employer.

The team from parcel delivery firm, Evri, took time out of their working week to support on a project aimed at revitalising the grounds of a local cemetery, making it a more manageable and usable space for the public.

In collaboration with Councillor Helen Irving from Morley Town Council and Rehoboth Cemetery, Morley, the group of eight from Evri, which includes colleagues from across the company’s IT department - headed up by Business Analyst, Daniel Farrell - took on the task of clearing footpaths, cutting back overgrown areas and creating walkways to make the area more accessible.

“We’d initially made contact with the council last year regarding the project; I kept the connection active and this year we met with the new custodians of Rehoboth Cemetery,” said Daniel. “Following this, we paid a visit to the site to see what was required and look at how we could best help.”

The team of volunteers helped to clear footpaths and overgrowth around the cemetery

“On the day, the whole team from Evri just got stuck in helping to clear the impacted areas, removing masses of overgrowth and helping to create clear walkways and paths which are accessible for those visiting the cemetery.

“There were also a number of headstone toppers, which had fallen over through the years, and we were able to put these back in position and make safe.”

Once the areas were cleared, Daniel and the team were able to plant seeds and bluebells around the graves to add some colour to the site once they bloom.

The day was made all the more possible thanks to a volunteering scheme offered by Evri, which gives colleagues of the business access to an additional day’s paid leave for volunteering, as part of the company’s wider Time Off Policy.

The colleagues carried out the worked supported by an employer-backed volunteering scheme

And for Daniel, this isn’t the first of these projects he’s supported on, as he and a few of the other volunteers previously supported a similar project, which looked to transform an outdoor space at a local Leeds specialist college.

“From working on both projects, knowing that we were helping to make a difference is what really inspired us,” said Daniel. “And Evri allowing us the opportunity to support within our local community just spurred us on even further.”

Ashley Peatfield, Custodian for Rehoboth Cemetery, said: " The work carried out on the cemetery is to create an urban space for wildlife, alongside a trail for people interested in local history, and so we are thrilled with how the team transformed the space – by the end of the day, the area looked like a different place!

“We’re so thankful to Daniel and the rest of the Evri team, who are welcome to pop by any time to see the future progress of their work.”

Councillor Helen Irving, Morley Town Council, added: “I’m so pleased to have been able to introduce Daniel and Ashley so that the extremely worthwhile day was carried out!”