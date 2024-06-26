Local Cyclists Tackle Grueling Yorkshire Beast to Support Alzheimer's Society
Among them are members of the local community who are using this challenge to raise funds for the Alzheimer's Society. What makes this challenge even more remarkable is that the cyclists will be attempting it in two different groups - one group will be completing the entire route in just two days, while the other group will take on the challenge over four days.
For these cyclists, the Yorkshire Beast represents more than just a physical test - it's a way to support those affected by Alzheimer's within their community. "We've all been touched by this devastating disease in one way or another," explains Andy North, one of the riders. "This ride is our way of coming together to make a difference and support the vital work of the Alzheimer's Society."
The cyclists have been training rigorously for months, pushing their bodies to the limit in preparation for the Yorkshire Beast. But they've found strength in each other and the unwavering support of their local community.
"The response has been incredible, people have been so generous with their donations and words of encouragement. It really keeps us motivated when the going gets tough."
As the Yorkshire Beast approaches, the cyclists are feeling a mix of nerves and excitement. "This is going to be the toughest challenge we've ever undertaken, both physically and mentally. But we know that by working together and with the steadfast support of our community, we can conquer this beast and make a real difference in the fight against Alzheimer's".
To support these cyclists on their Yorkshire Beast journey, visit the Just Giving page: https://www.justgiving.com/page/yorkshire-beast-1704968180810
