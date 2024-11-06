Local councillors visit new Clarion community space on Killingbeck estate in Leeds

On Friday, Cllr David Jenkins and Cllr Helen Hayden visited the new community space at the heart of the Killingbeck estate to meet with local residents and representatives from Clarion Housing Group which owns and manages more than 650 homes across the city, with more on the way through a major new scheme on Kirkstall Road.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The site was formerly home to the Pavilion community centre, owned and managed by Clarion, which was used regularly by residents until a few years ago. Due to significant and costly improvement works needed to keep the building safe, the centre was closed and following issues with anti-social behaviour and vandalism, it was demolished.

Clarion remains committed to providing somewhere for people to come together and access activities and support, so a temporary community space has been opened to provide a base for engagement. This will remain in place for the next five years whilst Clarion Futures, the charitable foundation of Clarion Housing Group, works with local partners and residents to identify community requirements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The temporary community space takes the form of a Playbox – a shipping container provided by Playful Anywhere which contains fun, creative games and toys to help drive community engagement. Local community organisation, the LS14 Trust, will be based there, employing a play worker and providing a range of activities and opportunities for local residents of all ages.

Engaging with residents to understand their hopes for a new community centre on the site.

Whilst long-term plans are developed, the multi-use games area (MUGA) will remain open, and landscaping work will be undertaken to improve the area around the new temporary community space.

Matt Parsonage, Head of Communities at Clarion Futures, said:“We are committed to providing a space on the Killingbeck estate for community use so are consulting with local residents to understand requirements and help shape next steps. Our hope is that we will be able to build a new permanent community centre on the site, but until then we have brought in this temporary space to help us engage with local people.

“Our residents understand the local community better than anyone so we’re calling on them to get involved – we want to hear about the things that matter most and find out what will work best for people living in and around the estate.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Helen Hayden, Leeds City Council’s executive member for children and families, said: “We work hard towards our ambition for Leeds to be the best city for children to grow up in, and play is a vital part of this. It is great to see this space being used to prioritise fun and creativity in the community.”

Cllr Jenkins speaking to Clarion staff.

Naomi Roxby Wardle, Children, Youth and Family Director at the LS14 Trust, said:“We’re delighted to be working with Clarion Futures to bring more opportunities to the local area and it’s fantastic to see the community getting involved in shaping the future of the site. Pavilion Playbox is a space where residents can explore, create, and connect, and we’re excited to see it become a vibrant, inclusive hub for all.”

To share views and get involved, local residents can email [email protected].