Local charitable trust donates thousands to children’s hospice

Martin House Children’s Hospice has recently received a grant of more than £11,900 from the Ed De Nunzio Charitable Trust.

This latest grant builds on the existing ten-year donor partnership which has seen the trust donate more than £100,000 to the hospice since 2013.

The donation will help to fund the Family Support Practitioner position at the hospice, a vital role to provide play and creative opportunities for children with life-shortening conditions and their families.

Becky Bailey, Trusts and Foundations Team Manager at Martin House Children’s Hospice, said: “This generous grant from the Ed De Nunzio Charitable Trust will make a significant difference to our Family Support Team and we are very fortunate in having been supported by the trust for over ten years.

“Not only will this funding allow us to provide these essential services to families across Yorkshire, but we’re able to create magical and memorable experiences for children, bringing joy to their lives, often impacted by their conditions.”

Julie De Nunzio from the Ed De Nunzio Charitable Trust commented: “We're proud to continue our decade-long supporter partnership with Martin House Children’s Hospice, having funded various projects such as the Arts Therapy Programme, Emergency Covid-19 appeal and Multimedia Suite since 2013.

“It's been a privilege to witness the incredible work they do, and we remain committed to helping them provide the highest quality of compassionate, family-led care for children across Yorkshire."

For children and young people at Martin House Children’s Hospice, the creative support provides the chance to simply be a child. With the help of a dedicated Family Support Practitioner, hundreds of families across the county will benefit from ordinary childhood joys such as play, arts, and activities.

These creative experiences will continue to empower children, enhance their resilience, and help them develop effective coping mechanisms for managing discomfort, trauma, and distress caused by their conditions.

To find out how you can support THE BUILD, the hospice’s largest appeal to date, visit: https://www.martinhouse.org.uk/get-involved/ways-to-get-involved/donate-now/