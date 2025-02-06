Local care home supports Time to Talk Day

Staff and residents at Barchester’s Thistle Hill Care Centre in Knaresborough have been marking Time to Talk Day by holding small conversations about a big issue - mental health.

Time to Talk Day took place on Thursday 6th February. The idea behind the day is that the more conversations we have, the more barriers we can break down, helping to end the feeling of isolation and loneliness that too many people with mental health problems experience.

The staff and residents got into the spirit of the day by discussing their own mental health and how they have been affected by the challenging times we have all faced. Mental health issues affect one in four people so it is important to open up about how you are feeling and share your problems and anxieties.

General Manager, Mandy Scott, said: “We have all had a challenging time over recent years for many different reasons so we all really appreciated having the opportunity to discuss our feelings and share our experiences. Time to Talk Day is a great initiative, talking is a brilliant way to help everyone feel more positive.”

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Thistle Hill Care Centre is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Thistle Hill Care Centre provides nursing care, residential care, respite care.