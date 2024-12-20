Local care home presents cheque to local charity

By Caroline Beale
Contributor
Published 20th Dec 2024, 12:37 GMT
Updated 20th Dec 2024, 14:52 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Cookridge Court care home in Leeds recently presented ‘The Alphabet Collective’ with a cheque for £690. The Alphabet Collective holds weekly group sessions in Leeds, which aim to empower the social and emotional well-being of LGBTQIA+ people. It's a place to come to exchange knowledge on local services and opportunities, make new friends, hang out and have fun

The grant had been awarded by Barchester’s Charitable Foundation, a charity that helps older people and adults with a disability or mental health problems across England, Scotland and Wales by offering grants to help people connect or re-connect with others in their local community.

The care home welcomed Hannah Poklad, Youth and Community Worker and Co-Founder to a small gathering in the home to receive the cheque and celebrate being awarded the grant.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Karen Francis, General Manager at Cookridge Court Care Home, said: “We are always keen to show as much support as we can to local charities.”

The Alphabet Collective’ presented with a cheque from The Barchesters Charitable FoundationThe Alphabet Collective’ presented with a cheque from The Barchesters Charitable Foundation
The Alphabet Collective’ presented with a cheque from The Barchesters Charitable Foundation

Cookridge Court Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Cookridge Court provides residential care and dementia care for long term and respite care.

Related topics:LeedsWalesScotland
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice