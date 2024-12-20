Local care home presents cheque to local charity
The grant had been awarded by Barchester’s Charitable Foundation, a charity that helps older people and adults with a disability or mental health problems across England, Scotland and Wales by offering grants to help people connect or re-connect with others in their local community.
The care home welcomed Hannah Poklad, Youth and Community Worker and Co-Founder to a small gathering in the home to receive the cheque and celebrate being awarded the grant.
Karen Francis, General Manager at Cookridge Court Care Home, said: “We are always keen to show as much support as we can to local charities.”
Cookridge Court Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Cookridge Court provides residential care and dementia care for long term and respite care.