Local care home played host to free blue light breakfast meeting

Cookridge Court Care Home in Leeds have invited local Emergency Service Personnel to their Breakfast Meeting.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency personnel from various care emergency services within the community came to meet and network over breakfast provided by the home. Unfortunately the local Fire service didn’t have the time to pop in so we took the bacon rolls out to them, which was much appreciated.

Karen Francis, General Manager at Cookridge Court says: “Cookridge Court is keen to part of the community and our Blue Light Breakfast allows individuals from the local area to meet and connect with one another. It’s a great chance to share experiences of working within the care sector, make new contacts within the community, and of course, enjoy our wonderful spread provided by our hospitality team!’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cookridge Court care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Cookridge Court provides dementia and residential care for residents from respite care to long term stays.