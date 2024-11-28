Local care home joins hundreds of other care home residents for Barchester's Big Bingo Bonanza

Staff and residents from Barchester’s Highfield Care Home, in Scarthingwell, Tadcaster joined fellow keen dabbers from over 260 Barchester care homes and hospitals across the whole of the UK, including Wales, Scotland, Jersey and the Isle of Wight, to compete in one of the biggest games of bingo Barchester has ever seen!

Barchester’s Big Bingo Bonanza took place on 26th November 2024 when Highfield got super competitive and took on its sister homes from all over the country to find out which Barchester home or hospital was a dab hand at bingo. It was eyes down for a full house as the homes battled it out to find out who would prevail.

General Manager Luke Owens said: “We’ve got some real bingo fanatics at our home, we are very competitive - our residents love taking part in anything where winning is involved, you could hear a pin drop in here when we were all playing.”

Pat Resident Ambassador at Highfield Care Home said: “It has been such a fun afternoon, I always love a game of bingo. It was wonderful to see everyone in all the other homes joining in. I really enjoyed getting together with my fellow residents to take on the other homes – it is amazing how competitive everyone gets!”