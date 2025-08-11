Local care home invites community to summer fair

Meadowbeck Care Home in Osbaldwick, York will be opening their doors to the local community for an afternoon of live entertainment, outdoor games and refreshments on Saturday 23 August as they host their popular annual Summer Fair.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking place between 2pm – 5pm guests will be able to enjoy mouth-watering refreshments and home-made cakes prepared by the home’s hospitality team, and will have the chance to meet the team and take a tour of the home. From 2pm residents, families and visitors will be able to browse the many gift stalls including raffle and tombola, enjoy wonderful live entertainment with vocalist, Nikki Humberstone and take part in our fun outdoor games in the extensive gardens.

Annaliza Kemp, General Manager at Meadowbeck Care Home says: “I’m excited about welcoming new visitors and existing friends of the home to our Summer Fair. The event is a great chance to enjoy some delightful entertainment in a homely and friendly setting- hope to see you all there!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

BHC

Meadowbeck care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Meadowbeck Care Home provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care for 60 residents from respite care to long term stays.