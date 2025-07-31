Local care home hosts veterans cafe and community barbecue

Staff, residents, relatives and the local community came together at Cookridge Court Care Home to enjoy our monthly Veterans Café followed by a community BBQ that was held in the home’s grounds on July 30.

The hospitality team at Cookridge Court served a selection of BBQ favourites including burgers and sausages which were enjoyed by everyone who came to the event. The Veterans Café held last Wednesday of the month included a talk from SSAFA about the work they do and a little quiz.

Guests included friends and family to the residents and SSAFA, Nodders and Plodders a local walking group and Royal British Legion.

Resident, Pam, said: “I thoroughly enjoyed the day surrounded by lots of great people. Thankfully the weather held out until we finished. Staff did a great job, not just on the day, but organising the event and getting everyone together.”

Veterans Cafe

Karen Francis General Manager at the home, said: “Staff at Cookridge Court Care Home are dedicated to making sure that the home is a hub of the local community, and this event, along with all their hard work, has definitely paid off. It was a resounding success!”

Cookridge Court Care Home care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Cookridge Court Care Home provides residential care and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays.