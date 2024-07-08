Local care home host's Texas rodeo BBQ
Though the weather didn't hold out and the event had to come indoors, the homes life enrichment team served a selection of BBQ favourites including BBQ burgers, hot dogs, vegetable burgers, corn on the cob more were enjoyed by everyone who came to the event.
Guests included friends and family to the residents and staff at the home,. The team at the home also invited local singer Emma James performed a range of classic hits including themed US country hits including John Denver’s Country Roads and Dolly Parton’s classic ‘9-5’, which many of the guests sang along to.
Resident Ambassador, Rose Towler said, “I thoroughly enjoyed the day surrounded by lots of great people. Even though the Great British weather let us down, the staff did a great job, not just on the day, but organising the event and getting everyone together.”
Karen Francis, General Manager at the home, said: “Staff at Cookridge Court are dedicated to making sure that the home is a hub of the local community, and this event, along with all their hard work, has definitely paid off. It was a resounding success!”
