Local care home host's Texas rodeo BBQ

Colleagues from Cookridge Court embracing the western themed event

Staff, residents, relatives and the local community came together at the Cookridge Court Care Home in Headingly, Leeds. To enjoy a community BBQ that was held in the home’s on Saturday July 6.

Though the weather didn't hold out and the event had to come indoors, the homes life enrichment team served a selection of BBQ favourites including BBQ burgers, hot dogs, vegetable burgers, corn on the cob more were enjoyed by everyone who came to the event.

Guests included friends and family to the residents and staff at the home,. The team at the home also invited local singer Emma James performed a range of classic hits including themed US country hits including John Denver’s Country Roads and Dolly Parton’s classic ‘9-5’, which many of the guests sang along to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Resident Ambassador, Rose Towler said, “I thoroughly enjoyed the day surrounded by lots of great people. Even though the Great British weather let us down, the staff did a great job, not just on the day, but organising the event and getting everyone together.”

Residents and Colleagues enjoying the country and music performance