Local care home hosts free monthly dementia coffee morning
Taking place every fourth Wednesday of the month from 10am, residents from within the local community will have a chance to meet and chat over tea or coffee and homemade cakes provided by the home and take part of any activities. Guests will also have a chance to take a tour of the home, and ask any questions they might have about care.
General Manager of the home, Luke Owens said: “Our Community Dementia Coffee Morning allows individuals from the local area to meet and connect with one another regularly. It’s a great chance to share stories, make new friends, and of course, enjoy our wonderful spread provided by our hospitality team!’
Highfield care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Highfield provides residential care and dementia care for 66 residents from respite care to long term stays.