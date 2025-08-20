Local care home host dog show

Staff, residents and guests at Barchester’s Cookridge Court Care Home, in Leeds, hosted a dog show for everyone to enjoy at the home.

There were a lot of excited and waggy tails at the home as 10 dogs and their owners turned up to have some fun as they entered their furry friends into a number of classes, trying to win first place. Classes consisted of “The best paw shaker”, “Best pedigree” and “The wiggliest tail” as well as lots of others.

The home had its very own judges who were residents living at Cookridge Court Care Home. A large audience gathered together to watch the rounds take place. Residents were able to pet and cuddle the dogs, bringing lots of excitement and smiles to everyone.

One of the home's judges, Paul, who lives at Cookridge Court Care Home, said, “I was honoured to be asked to judge the dog show. I have had dogs all my life, until I came to live here at Cookridge Court. I had a wonderful time, judging all the different classes and looking at the variety of different breads that turned up to take part. It was a wonderful afternoon.”

Dog show contenders

General Manager Karen Francis said: “It was a wonderful idea to host our very own dog show. A lot of our residents living here at Cookridge Court have always had dogs as pets, so for them, it brought back some wonderful happy memories. "We have had some amazing feedback from our residents and their families and friends, all hoping we will do it again.”

Cookridge Court Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Cookridge Court Care Home provides residential care and dementia care for 96 residents, from respite care to long-term care.