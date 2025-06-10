Local care home donates to the Green Team

Highfield care home in Scarthingwell, Tadcaster recently presented it’s The Green Team with a cheque for £2,068.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The care home welcomed David Gibbins to the home, where he had a tour of the Home and met with General manager Luke Owens to discuss the incredible impact The Green Team has in the community.

Highfield has built up excellent reputations within its local community, regularly holding events and activities for residents and surrounding neighbours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luke Owens, General Manager at Highfieldsaid: “We are always keen to show as much support as we can to local charities. Their values truly align with Barchester Healthcare, their vision to enrich, involve and inspire the community.”

General Manager presents cheque to The Green Team

Highfield care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Highfield provides residential care and dementia carefor 66 residents from respite care to long term stays.