Local care home donates to the Green Team

By Ruth Hardy
Contributor
Published 10th Jun 2025, 14:11 BST
Updated 10th Jun 2025, 15:00 BST

Highfield care home in Scarthingwell, Tadcaster recently presented it’s The Green Team with a cheque for £2,068.

The care home welcomed David Gibbins to the home, where he had a tour of the Home and met with General manager Luke Owens to discuss the incredible impact The Green Team has in the community.

Highfield has built up excellent reputations within its local community, regularly holding events and activities for residents and surrounding neighbours.

Luke Owens, General Manager at Highfieldsaid: “We are always keen to show as much support as we can to local charities. Their values truly align with Barchester Healthcare, their vision to enrich, involve and inspire the community.”

General Manager presents cheque to The Green TeamGeneral Manager presents cheque to The Green Team
Highfield care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Highfield provides residential care and dementia carefor 66 residents from respite care to long term stays.

