Local care home celebrates the city's rich viking history

Mulberry Court care home residents enjoyed the activities

Mulberry Court care home in Rawcliffe, York, decided to dedicate a week to celebrating the city’s rich Viking History.

York's strong connection to the Vikings stems from its capture by them in 866 CE, transforming the city into a major Viking settlement called Jorvik. The city became a key trading and economic centre under Viking rule, even developing an Anglo-Scandinavian culture. The discovery of a well-preserved Viking city beneath York, revealed through archaeological digs, solidified its historical significance and led to the creation of the Jorvik Viking Centre.

Residents, their relatives and loved ones all got involved with the spirit of the week with its many different activities. The week started with a documentary about the history of the Viking invasion of York, followed by crafting Viking shields and swords. There was a guest speaker, John Shaw, from York Archaeology department, who the residents found fascinating and a trip to the Jorvik Viking centre in York. The week finished with a grand finale of Vikings visiting the home much to everyone’s amusement.

Rachael Moss, General Manager at Mulberry Court care home, said: “This has been a huge amount of fun and enjoyment and our residents have really embraced this specially themed week of activities that our fantastic activities coordinators, Zoe and Toni, have put together. I think it will be the first of many!”

Guest speaker, John Shaw speaks to residents

John, a resident at the home commented: “It’s been a really interesting and fun week, I particularly enjoyed the visiting Vikings, and learning more about them and their links to York.”

Mulberry Court care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Mulberry Court provides residential, nursing and dementia care for sixty-one residents from respite breaks to long term stays.