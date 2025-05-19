Local care home celebrates one year

By Ruth Hardy
Contributor
Published 19th May 2025, 09:46 BST
Updated 19th May 2025, 10:24 BST
Highfield care home, in Scarthingwell, Tadcaster has thrown a Monte Carlo themed party to celebrate 1 years of serving the local community.

Staff, residents and guests commemorated this special occasion with live music from vocalist Miss Marina Mae and casino themed games.

Highfield has built up excellent reputations within its local communities. The home regularly holds events and activities for its residents and surrounding neighbours.

General Manager, Luke Owens said: “It is important to recognise the hard work of our staff here at Highfield. For the past year, we have provided a caring home for our residents as well as the best possible environment for our staff. Today not only enables us to celebrate their hard work, but it's also an opportunity to thank the residents, their relatives and friends who have made Highfield such a loving home.”

Highfield care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Highfield provides residential care and dementia carefor 66 residents from respite care to long term stays.

Miss Marina Mae the vocalist entertaining community members

Miss Marina Mae the vocalist entertaining community members

Place your bets

Place your bets

Classic Cars for a Classic Event

Classic Cars for a Classic Event

Family & Friends joined the residents and staff at Highfield

Family & Friends joined the residents and staff at Highfield

Local Scoot Club were in attendance

Local Scoot Club were in attendance

Making lasting friendships

Making lasting friendships

