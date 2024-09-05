Local Businesswoman named as Awards Finalist!

Faye Burrell, franchise owner at local baby and child swim school, Puddle Ducks Wakefield, Barnsley, Sheffield & South Leeds, has been announced as a finalist at the EWiF Awards 2024.

The national awards celebrate the achievements of women across franchising in a number of categories, with Faye named as a finalist for the ‘Woman Franchisee of the Year’ award.

Faye has been a franchisee with Puddle Ducks for the last fifteen years and it’s her outstanding performance and dedication to the swim school that has seen her become a finalist in such a prestigious category in the awards.

Throughout her Puddle Ducks journey, Faye has continuously looked for new ways to support the children she teaches and grow her business, acting as source of support for her fellow franchisees across the network and consistently demonstrating an ambition and desire to achieve her goals, most notably through the recent expansion of her network.

Speaking of the nomination, Faye commented: “To be named as a finalist in this year’s EWiF awards is an incredible achievement, particularly in the category of ‘Woman Franchisee of the Year.’ I am really proud of how I have developed my business throughout the last fifteen years as well as my own personal growth that has enabled me to be the best franchisee I can be. This nomination is also testament to the wonderful team I have around me but also the support received from the Puddle Ducks Head Office”.

Commenting on the nomination, Ruth Nelson, Strategic Brand & Marketing Manager at Puddle Ducks commented: “I nominated Faye for this award as she is a true embodiment of a what it takes to be franchisee of the year. She has actively supported the rest of the network and shared what has worked well for her. She has also been involved in new franchisee training, has expanded her territory and is a shining example within our network”.

To find out more about the EWiF Awards visit https://www.ewif.org/2024-ewif-awards/