Local Awards celebrated the unsung heroes of Leeds

The Forum Central Learning Disability Awards recognise and celebrate the amazing work done in Leeds to support and improve the lives of people with learning disabilities. On June 21, at Leeds Marriott Hotel, the event celebrated unsung local heroes and saw nominees across the following four categories: Volunteer of the Year, Making a Difference, Forum Central Learning Disability Member of the Year and Outstanding Contribution.

Volunteer of the Year: Doreen Kaye – People in Action, Sue Clayden – Pyramid of Arts

Making a Difference (nomination of a piece of work/project): Hamara – HALO, People Matters – My Body, My Choice

Forum Central Learning Disability Member of the Year : Purple Patch Arts, LEEP1 – Café Leep

Outstanding Contribution Award – Sapphire Malcolm, Andrew Rawnsley

The Forum Central Learning Disability Awards are organised by Volition, a partner of Forum Central. Forum Central is an infrastructure organisation, supporting over 300 Leeds based VCSE organisations.

The event takes part of Leeds Learning Disability Week, which saw many events take place across the city, including the Leeds Learning Disability Pride March through Leeds City Centre, organised by Connect in the North. The theme for 2024 was “Do you see me?” It was all about being seen, heard and valued - sending a positive message that has been created by people with learning disabilities to create a movement of change.

The Forum Central Awards was hosted by Nick Davis - a Leeds Actor and musician, and also plays a huge role throughout the Leeds Community and involved in organising local events such as the Kirkstall Festival, to helping run his own Community Music Group - Music from the Attic! - where all ages and abilities are welcome to make music and perform at different venues. Nick has his own lived experience of mental health and overcoming alcohol addiction, Nick has been an advocate for others and encourages people to access support from brilliant VCSE organisations such as Forward Leeds. Nick has used his lived experience to help others. He is one of the unsung heroes of Leeds!

Thanks to sponsorship, the event was a huge success and over 100 free tickets were given to VCSE organisations, to make sure everyone had the opportunity to celebrate. Huge thanks to the evening’s sponsors:

Hippo Hippo are leading the way in Leeds when it comes to digital. They are a full-service digital consultancy working across sectors. “At Hippo we build the right thing right.” They have chosen to sponsor the ‘Making a Difference Award’ which recognises a project which has had a positive impact on the lives of people with learning disabilities, in relation to addressing a specific health inequality.

Aspire Aspire CBS are the largest organisation in Leeds delivering care and support services to adults with a learning disability. They run a wide range of activities and services for people in Leeds – with a wide range of additional needs including physical disabilities, complex needs, sensory impairments and autistic people. They have chosen to sponsor the Forum Central Learning Disability Member of the Year Award.

Balfour Beatty Balfour Beatty are a large national construction and infrastructure company undertaking big projects in Leeds. We are delighted that they are sponsoring our ‘Volunteer of the Year’ Award.

Positive Changes - Royal Mencap

The ‘Positive Changes’ group is part of a nationwide project by Royal Mencap called ‘My Community’, which is also delivered in Hull and Bristol. The group has a YouTube channel, to find out what they are doing and where their volunteers pass on skills to other people.

The evening was to recognise, celebrate and give thanks to all the hard work that VCSE organisations do, to make a difference everyday of the year. The evening saw performances from ‘The Songbirds’ - a trio of autistic ladies who came together to form a group and finally, the announcement of the winners!

The Forum Central Learning Disability Awards 2024 winners are:

Volunteer of the Year: Sue Clayden – Pyramid of Arts

Pyramid of Arts said: “We are so excited to announce that Pyramid volunteer Susan Clayden won Learning Disability Network Volunteer of the Year at the Forum Central Learning Disability Awards 2024

Thank you so much to everyone who voted for her!

We also want to congratulate all the other winners and nominees. What a brilliant evening hosted by Forum Central.”

Making a Difference (nomination of a piece of work/project): People Matters – My Body, My Choice

Elissa Matley, CEO at People Matters commented on their award: “It is great to be recognised for a collaborative piece of work on a project that is much needed but can be considered taboo in the learning disability world”

Forum Central Learning Disability Member of the Year: Purple Patch Arts

Purple Patch Arts said: “We are so honoured to have won Learning Disability Network Member of the Year at Forum Central Learning Disability Awards 2024!

Thank you so much to everyone who has ever been part of Purple Patch, our participants, staff, families, carers, trustees and to everyone who voted for us! We’re so grateful for your continued support.

We also want to congratulate all the other winners and nominees. We had a fantastic evening, surrounded by amazing people and organisations.”

Outstanding Contribution Award – Sapphire Malcolm

Cafe Leep said: “Congratulations to our own Sapphire Malcolm, who won the Outstanding Contribution prize at Forum Central's 2024 Learning Disability Awards! Well deserved for all you've done”