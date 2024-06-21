Little Lifesavers charity equips Kippax Greenfield pupils with essential CPR skills
The initiative, part of Little Lifesavers' mission to create a nation of lifesavers, is offered free of charge to children in Years 5 to 8 across the UK. The session at Kippax Greenfield Primary School was met with high praise from both staff and students.
Mr Ball, the Year 6 class teacher, shared his enthusiasm: "This was a wonderful opportunity for my Year 6 pupils to learn vital life-saving skills such as CPR. The instructors were fantastic, and the hands-on activities were engaging and really helped our children to know how they could respond in a medical emergency. I can highly recommend the session to any other schools who want their children to have an introduction to CPR."
Mrs Brown, Headteacher of Kippax Greenfield, expressed gratitude for the visit: "Little Lifesavers have really helped our Year 6 children to understand our school value of responsibility by equipping them with the skills they would need in the event of an emergency. The charity is doing such important work to raise the profile of basic life-saving skills amongst younger children and we are so pleased to have had them visit Greenfield."
Harrison, a Year 6 student, summed up the sentiment of his peers: "I am amazed at the fact that, for free, a life could now be saved. I feel much more confident if an emergency were to happen."
