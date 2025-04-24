Leeds woman with Parkinson’s to top up her £17,000 fundraising tally with special event at Hazlewood Castle for Parkinson’s UK

Nichi’s cocktail evening fundraiser at Hazlewood Castle on 23 May will raise funds for Parkinson’s UK with dinner, entertainment and more.

Nichi Macer, a 59-year-old fundraiser from Boston Spa, near Leeds, is inviting the community of West Yorkshire to join her in a special evening on 23 May at Hazlewood Castle, Tadcaster, to raise funds for Parkinson’s UK.

Nichi has lived with Parkinson’s since 2007, and over the years she has used her voice to raise awareness and funds.

Diagnosed with Parkinson’s at 42, Nichi found herself facing a life-altering condition. Nichi said:

“I was a busy mum with two teenage sons, and the diagnosis hit me hard. At first, I asked myself, ‘Why me?’ But later, it struck me – why not me?”

Nichi Macer (top left) taking part in Par for Parkinson’s, Walk for Parkinson’s, golf tournaments, and community fundraising events, big and small, for Parkinson’s UK over the years

Reflecting on her journey, Nichi discovered a newfound drive to not only support her own wellbeing but to give back to the community. Nichi has been fundraising for Parkinson’s UK for several years. In 2019, she took part in the charity’s largest sponsored walk, Walk for Parkinson’s. She has also organised golf events as part of the charity’s Par for Parkinson’s fundraiser. These events have included gatherings at Wetherby Golf Club, where she is a keen golfer. To date, she has raised over £17,000 and plans to keep fundraising.

Nichi’s latest fundraising event at the stunning Hazlewood Castle promises to be an unforgettable night of fun, entertainment, and giving back to the community. The event will take place in the castle’s Glass Marquee and start with a cocktail reception at 6pm sponsored by Boodles with a performance by the St Aidan’s swing band from Harrogate. Guests will then enjoy a gourmet three-course dinner with live music from special guest singer, Jayne Curry. Entertainment will also include surprise performances, fun games, and both a silent and mini auction. Tickets are priced at £95 each, with all proceeds going to Parkinson’s UK.

Nichi said: “I’m so grateful for the incredible generosity of the Castle’s owners, who offered to host the event and provide food at cost. It was an easy decision to get involved given the venue provides the perfect atmosphere for an evening of celebration and awareness.”

Nichi has been vocal about her personal experience with Parkinson’s, describing what she faces daily with honesty and courage.

Nichi added: “Parkinson’s is a progressive condition that impacts every aspect of my life. Everyday tasks we take for granted like writing, putting on a coat, cutting my food can become difficult. The tremors, balance issues, and loss of smell are just a few of the many symptoms of this disease. But despite these challenges, I do my best to keep moving forward.

“The support from Parkinson’s UK has been invaluable, and that’s why I’m so dedicated to raising money for them. It’s about making a difference, not only for me but for the 153,000 people living with Parkinson’s in the UK.”

This event is especially significant for Nichi as the funds raised so far represents the number of years she has been fundraising since her diagnosis. One event raised £6,500 through a golf fundraiser, a sport that has played a crucial role in managing her Parkinson’s.

She added: “Golf keeps me sociable and active, which is incredibly important for managing Parkinson’s. It doesn’t allow me to make excuses or seek special allowances, and that’s been an essential part of staying mentally strong.

“Enjoy every minute of your life. Don’t waste a second. As Audrey Hepburn once said, ‘Impossible says I’m possible.’ We all have the strength to make a difference.”

Ailsa Dragan, Community Fundraiser - Yorkshire at Parkinson’s UK, said: “We are so grateful to Nichi for all of the amazing fundraising she’s done over the years and for putting all her hard work into creating this special evening for Parkinson’s UK.

“With more than 40 potential symptoms, Parkinson’s can devastate lives. We’ve made huge breakthroughs in the last 50 years, but there is still no cure and current treatments are not good enough.

“We hope that this fundraiser inspires you to get involved with Parkinson’s UK. There are lots of ways for you to get involved and support us - from volunteering at an event, to campaigning for better services. Without the generosity of people like you, our work would not be possible.”

For more information and to purchase tickets for the event, please visit https://buy.stripe.com/8wM6qy1nxfLtaModQQ. Those unable to attend and would still like to make a donation, please visit https://buy.stripe.com/bIY5mugirdDl7Ac4gh.

Parkinson’s UK is the charity that’s here to support every Parkinson’s journey, every step of the way. For information and support, visit parkinsons.org.uk or call the charity’s free, confidential helpline on 0808 800 0303.

From searching for a cure and campaigning for better health and care, to funding research into groundbreaking new treatments and running life-changing support services. It’s all driven by one mission: improving life with Parkinson’s.

See more facts and statistics on the Parkinson’s UK website.

