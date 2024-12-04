Leeds walkers raise over £22,000 for Parkinson’s UK

216 walkers took part in their local Walk for Parkinson’s event at Temple Newsam in Leeds on 22 September.

Attendees had the choice of a one-mile or six-mile route around the scenic parkland and woods that surround the Tudor-Jacobean house.

Parkinson’s UK is set to raise over £22,000 from the day which will help fund vital research to find better treatments and a cure for the condition.

Fundraisers were joined by the Kaminari Taiko Drummers, their rhythmic drumming could be heard all along the walk route which both the walkers and visitors to Temple Newsam told us they loved. The Giving Voice Choir, made up of people living with neurological conditions such as Parkinson’s, also gave everyone a beautiful send off at the start of the walk with a special performance.

The Kaminari Taiko Drummers performing at Walk for Parkinson's in Temple Newsam

Parkinson’s is what happens when the brain cells that make dopamine start to die. There are more than 40 symptoms, from tremor and pain to anxiety. Some are treatable, but the drugs can have serious side effects. It gets worse over time and there’s no cure. Yet.

Jacquie McGuire, Community Fundraiser for Yorkshire at Parkinson’s UK, said:

“I’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone who took part in Walk for Parkinson’s at Temple Newsam as well as all the volunteers who made the event possible.

“Parkinson’s UK estimates that around 153,000 people in the UK are living with Parkinson’s, including approximately 12,277 people in Yorkshire and Humber. The amazing efforts of everyone who took part in Walk for Parkinson’s has helped us drive forward the groundbreaking research we urgently need to transform the lives of people affected by the condition.”

To find out more about fundraising for Parkinson’s UK please visit: www.parkinsons.org.uk/fundraising