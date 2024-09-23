Leeds vet practice doubles in size to meet growing demand for pet healthcare

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Leeds veterinary practice has thrown open its doors after undergoing a major revamp to provide the best possible care for pets.

Beechwood Vets in Springmead Drive, Garforth, has doubled the size of its branch so it can offer clients more appointments and a wider range of services to meet demand.

The refurbishment has boosted the number of consulting rooms from one to three and created a brand-new operating theatre as well as a dedicated X-ray and ultrasound room.

The additional space means there will be more appointment times as well as scope for more nurse-led clinics such as pet health checks, nail clipping, weight check-ups, or bandage changes.

L-R Angie Shaw, Kelly Mann and Jill Cass at the revamped Beechwood Vets Garforth

Clients and pets will also benefit from separate cat and dog wards, a consult room dedicated to feline patients and cat-friendly measures in the waiting areas to help keep canine and feline patients relaxed and comfortable.

The investment in facilities and the new operating theatre means that more services and procedures will be offered at Garforth, such as diagnostic and surgical appointments, alongside routine offerings such as vaccinations, microchipping and dental care.

Beechwood Vets practice manager Kelly Mann said: “Our Garforth practice is in a busy residential area with a lot of pet owners and there is a real demand for quality pet health care. We were previously restricted by the size of the building but doubling the space of the surgery will enable us to provide more patient care.

“The renovation and expansion will make a big difference to our clients who will have a greater choice of appointment times and more services. The team is thrilled with the improvements and we’re looking forward to showing clients the changes and welcoming new pet owners to our practice.”

From left, Jill Cass, Kelly Mann and Angie Shaw at Beechwood Vets Garforth

Beechwood Vets Garforth reopened on Monday 23rd September, and is open from Monday to Friday, 8.30am to 6pm.

During the temporary closure while the building work took place, clients were able to visit Beechwood Vets’ main practice at Temple House in Seacroft, which opened in 2022 following a £1.4m investment. Beechwood Vets has also offered home visits for routine veterinary care and prescription deliveries for Garforth clients who have been unable to travel to Temple House.

Beechwood Vets Garforth is part of a trusted family of practices, including Temple House, Chapel Allerton, Beeston, and Headingley which opened last summer. The investment has been funded by VetPartners, which owns some of the UK’s most respected and trusted veterinary practices including Beechwood Vets.