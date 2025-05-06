Leeds the way to the burgers

FREE Burgers at MEATliquor Leeds for Marathon Runners

Free Burgers for Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon Finishers – Only at MEATliquor, Leeds

Crossing the finish line at the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon? MEATliquor’s got your reward waiting: a free burger of their choice, for official finishers. Because nothing tastes better than victory... unless it's served in a bun and smothered in DeadHippie sauce.

How to Claim Your Free Burger:

● Run the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon on 11th May.

● Bring your well-earned finisher’s medal to the counter.

● Enjoy one of our delicious burgers on us! (Dine-in only.)*

Join us at MEATliquor Leeds to refuel after your race – because crossing that finish line deserves a proper reward!

MEATliquor, Leeds - MEATliquor Leeds, 1 Bank St, Leeds LS1 6HXT

Don't miss out – it's the perfect post-race treat!