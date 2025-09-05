Leeds Tesco customers have a golden chance to award £5,000 to local school this Saturday

Customers in Leeds will have the chance to start their local school’s academic year off with a bang this Saturday by awarding a £5,000 grant as part of Tesco’s Golden Grants event.

From 12 noon to 1pm at the retailer’s Morley Elland Road Express store on Elland Road, shoppers will be able to take part in a special lucky dip to find a golden voting token and award a grant to one of three local schools.

The schools hoping to secure the £5,000 are Bracken Edge Primary School, which is looking to help maintain its animal and woodland area, home to three pygmy goats, six chickens and two guinea pigs, Hovingham Primary School, which aims to develop a biodiversity green space and recycling area, and St Peters Church of England Primary School, which is looking to improve its library resources and provide up-to-date and exciting books.

Zoe Bowman, store manager at Morley Elland Road Express, said: “We are delighted to be hosting Golden Grants this Saturday. Our store colleagues will be creating a party atmosphere for an event which will see a lucky customer get the chance to award a £5,000 grant to a fantastic local cause.

"Tesco’s Stronger Starts programme has a fantastic track record of helping local schools, charities and community groups in the area and we look forward to giving customers the chance to help continue that great work on Saturday.”

There will be 107 specially selected Tesco stores taking part in Saturday’s Golden Grants event across the UK, which will see a total of more than £500,000 awarded to local school projects.

The event is part of Tesco’s £8 million Stronger Starts programme which supports children and young people in local communities access healthy nutritious food as well as activities designed to improve their physical health.