Leeds steps up to raise 100k for 100 years of life-saving cancer research

From schools to care homes, families to colleagues, hundreds of supporters laced up their walking boots to take part in the 2025 We Walk for Yorkshire challenge and the Yorkshire Three Peaks, walking over 30,000 miles across the region and beyond.

Yorkshire Cancer Research funds £64m of cancer research and services, including 25 clinical trials, giving people across the region the opportunity to take part in and benefit from innovative cancer research.

The funds raised from these events will help the charity bring more pioneering cancer research and services to Yorkshire communities, so people can live longer, healthier lives, and share more time with the people they love.

Here are some of the fantastic fundraisers who have stepped out in solidarity to bring more cancer cures to the region.

51-year-old Mark Singleton, from Roundhay, walked the three Yorkshire Peaks for three people in his life who sadly passed away from cancer in 2024.

Mark said: “With every peak I thought about each special person in my life: my mum, Pat, our family friend, Steve, and my work colleague, Eugene. The hike was difficult but thinking about the physical and mental challenges they all faced during cancer treatment pushed me to keep going. I was blown away by the support that outpoured from our community.”

Mark raised over £3,600 to help fund vital research so more people with cancer in Yorkshire can benefit from advancements in cancer treatments.

58-year-old Louise Hatfield, from Ferriby, walked to contribute to ground-breaking cancer research in a way that was accessible to her. Following a breast cancer diagnosis 13 years ago, Louise was left unable to walk without a mobility aid after developing paraneoplastic neurological syndrome. This is a rare side effect of cancer where the immune system attacks parts of the nervous syndrome.

Louise said: “I used to be a very active, independent person, so my cancer experience altered my life completely. Taking part in We Walk for Yorkshire helped me feel more capable and confident. It meant I could accept my physical limitations while ensuring I could still support the charity’s crucial work.”

Yorkshire Cancer Research brings vital expertise and knowledge in cancer research to the region, working with 710 researchers and cancer experts to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer.

Professor Munitta Muthana, a researcher funded by the Yorkshire Cancer Research Sheffield Pioneers Fund, is pioneering a new cancer treatment technique using magnetic bacteria which aims to reduce complications for people undergoing treatment. She walked alongside her colleagues at the University of Sheffield to give something back to the charity that has enabled her to pursue her passion for cancer research.

Munitta said: “Born and bred in Sheffield, I feel really close to this city and proud to be part of its thriving research community. It’s such a privilege for a local charity to support the research project we’re working on here, which we hope will change many lives. The generous amounts made through challenges like We Walk for Yorkshire go onto fund the next generation of cancer researchers in Yorkshire, including the three young talented scientists that will join my team.”

38-year-old Alice Hildred, from York, was recovering from thyroid cancer surgery in March when she decided to walk for Yorkshire this year. Her family have been with her every step of the way.

Alice said: “It’s been difficult being unwell after my cancer treatment, so I wanted to find something positive to focus on for both me and my loved ones. Some days were tricker than others, but taking part in the challenge with my mum, stepdad, partner and sister was such an encouraging way to check my progress and celebrate the little wins.”

Their team, ‘No Mean Feet’, came together to walk 520 miles, with every mile helping to make a difference to people with cancer in Yorkshire.

Travel blogger Paul Steele is the founder of BaldHiker, a vibrant hiking blog and community which offers guided walks and retreats for people in Yorkshire and beyond. Wanting to uncover Yorkshire’s hidden gems, Paul walked 100 miles across 17 routes to represent that every 17 minutes, someone in Yorkshire is told they have cancer.

Paul said: “I never hesitated to get involved with Yorkshire Cancer Research’s We Walk for Yorkshire challenge. Completing 100 miles in 17 walks across the month was a challenge I gladly accepted due to the huge amount of work the charity does and the impact it has on people with cancer in the region. Every step was done with a passion knowing it was going towards something truly important. The feedback from the public was heartwarming and it was brilliant to see people around the world getting involved with this Yorkshire-based fundraising challenge.”

Dr Kathryn Scott, Chief Executive at Yorkshire Cancer Research, said: “It’s been truly remarkable to see people from all corners of Yorkshire come together to get outdoors and walk for life-saving cancer research in a monumental year for the charity – it’s 100th year anniversary. Every step taken, every mile covered, and every pound raised will support pioneering cancer research and innovative services to people with cancer in Yorkshire, and beyond. Thanks to the unwavering commitment of supporters, Yorkshire Cancer Research can continue to move closer towards its mission: a Yorkshire free from cancer.”

