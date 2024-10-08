Leeds sports clubs, Olympians and Traitors star support NSPCC campaign

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United, the Leeds Rhinos Foundation and the NSPCC are calling on sports and activity clubs, teams, parents and carers across the UK to take part in Keeping Your Child Safe in Sport week.

Part of a year-round safeguarding campaign, this year’s week of action - led by the NSPCC’s Child Protection in Sport Unit (CPSU) - takes place between October 7 and 11 and kicks off with a star-studded event held in Manchester.

Keeping Your Child Safe in Sport is designed to raise awareness of safeguarding in sports and activity clubs and create safer sporting environments for children across the country. Celebrities and clubs backing this year’s campaign include Alan Shearer, Olympic basketballer and star of BBC’s The Traitors Fay Greaves, Olympic weightlifter Chloe Whylie and more.

The aim of this year’s campaign is to focus on the importance of building stronger, more inclusive communities around sporting and activity clubs, encouraging parents and carers to look out for not just the young people taking part, but their families too, helping anyone who needs support to get it sooner.

Chloe Whylie, Fay Greaves and Michael Gunning at the Keeping Your Child Safe in Sport event.

The top concerns reported to the NSPCC's Helpline in 2023/24 by adults relating to a sports setting were sexual abuse and exploitation and emotional abuse.

Helen Evans, Head of Safeguarding and EDI at Leeds United said: “Everyone at Leeds United is proud to be part of the local community, and sport can make an incredible difference in the lives of young people.

“We are once again delighted to support the NSPCC’s Keeping Your Child Safe in Sport and Listen up, Speak up campaigns. We believe that safeguarding is a shared responsibility, and everyone can play a part in keeping children safe. Together, we can help build a strong, safe community where young people feel valued, supported and empowered to succeed.”

Bob Bowman QPM, Leeds Rhinos Foundation CEO, said: “The NSPCC is a charity very close to my heart, and the protection of children is something everyone can play a role in.

“Everyone at the Leeds Rhinos Foundation is delighted to be supporting the charity’s Keeping Your Child Safe in Sport campaign. I hope that by sharing details with our supporters, families and players, we can further strengthen the wonderful community the club already has.”

The NSPCC's CEO, Sir Peter Wanless, said: “By participating in this year's campaign, clubs are showing that they are serious about creating a safe, inclusive, and enjoyable sporting environment for young people.

“Each year, Keeping Your Child Safe in Sport Week gets stronger, and it provides an opportunity to reflect on how we can all work together to ensure that every child can participate in sport free from harm.”

Michelle North, Head of the CPSU, continued: “Safeguarding children in sport is a shared responsibility. This campaign gives us the opportunity to come together as a community to ensure that the safety and well-being of young athletes are always our top priority.

“By getting involved in this initiative, sports clubs, coaches, and parents can help create a culture where safeguarding is embedded in every aspect of the sporting experience.”

Through the Keeping Your Child Safe in Sport campaign, the CPSU aims to empower parents and carers to feel confident in their role in keeping children safe while helping clubs and teams understand how they can foster a protective and inclusive environment.

As part of this initiative, clubs, coaches, and parents are being urged to host a “Team Huddle” event — a fun and informal gathering that brings together everyone involved in the sporting community to raise awareness and create meaningful discussions around safeguarding.

A Team Huddle can be part of an existing event, such as a club meeting, or it can be its own standalone event designed to bring everyone together. Free Team Huddle Event Packs are available from the CPSU website which include a variety of resources to help spark conversations about safeguarding.

The pack features a fun quiz and other activities, but clubs are encouraged to get creative and whether the huddle invites parents to participate in a quiz, a sports day, a scavenger hunt or even a barbecue, the focus is on connection, conversation, and community.

Michelle North added: “Team Huddles are a brilliant way to bring people together, providing an opportunity for parents, coaches, and club leaders to connect in a relaxed environment.

“But they also serve an important purpose. These events open the door to vital conversations about safeguarding, giving everyone involved a chance to reflect on their role in keeping children safe in sport.”

Any clubs taking part in Team Huddles can share their experiences on social media using the hashtag #SafeinSport and help spread the word about the importance of safeguarding practices and celebrate the efforts being made at the grassroots level to protect young athletes.