Leeds school opens groundbreaking sensory room to transform lives of students with complex needs

Richmond Hill Academy in Leeds, a part of the Gorse Academies Trust family of schools, has proudly launched a new sensory room designed to support students with autism and complex communication needs.

The bespoke room, aimed at providing a calm environment for students, are part of the school's commitment to enhancing mental health and social engagement for students with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) through sensory stimulation.

The Specialist Resource Provision at Richmond Hill is dedicated to students with autism and complex communication needs, and the new sensory room is expected to aid in students' self-regulation, focus, improving social skills and overall academic progress.

The project was generously funded by the Wooden Spoon Charity, known for its dedication to life-changing projects for children and young people across the UK and Ireland. Wooden Spoon Charity, which has impacted over 113,000 children in the past year, focuses on supporting local community projects.

Students enjoying the new sensory room

Richmond Hill Academy hopes that this space will lead to better communication abilities for students, significantly improving their life outcomes. The school hopes these new sensory rooms will make a lasting impact on students and the community, providing much-needed support and resources to those who need them the most.

Rachael Law, Director of Special Provision at Gorse Academies Trust, said: “We are the largest resource base for specialist provision in Leeds and have been for the last five years. With this new sensory room, we’re really pleased we are now able to provide support and education for over 50 pupils, the largest number we’ve ever been able to accommodate. This will ensure that even more children and young people receive bespoke, personalised support which will make a genuine difference to their lives”

Stuart Watson, Chair of the Yorkshire branch of the Wooden Spoon Charity said: “Wooden Spoon are delighted to have provided the Rainbow Base sensory room at Richmond Hill Academy. We hope that the sensory room helps the children at this truly inspiring school for many years to come.”

Sir John Townsley, Chief Executive Officer of Gorse Academies Trust, said: “As a school, Richmond Hill serves one of the most deprived communities in Yorkshire. We are very proud that Gorse Academies is able to help create an environment within the school where our students with special and complex needs can get the support they need so that they are able to flourish.”

A student explores the features of the new sensory room

Black Sheep Brewery, a sponsor of the Yorkshire branch of the Wooden Spoon Charity have said: “As a long-term partner of Wooden Spoon, we are committed to supporting fundraising for the vital projects they undertake for children in Yorkshire. It was a privilege and joy to join the team at the opening of the new Rainbow Base Sensory Room at Richmond Hill Academy in Leeds. Rachael and her Academy team are inspirational and the reaction of the children to the room was wonderful and brought home how much of a difference it will make to their lives.”