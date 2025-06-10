Leeds running club founder takes on 44-mile challenge for veterans’ mental health.

Leeds man and running club founder Dean Smith has completed a 44-mile ultra-marathon and raised over £5,000 for Combat Stress, a charity which helps former servicemen and women deal with issues like trauma, anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder.

The D-Day 44 Challenge commemorates the 1944 Allied invasion of occupied France. Beginning in Normandy, participants race across its picturesque beaches, finishing at the historic Pegasus Bridge on the anniversary of D-Day, 6 June 2025.

Says Dean: “I wanted to complete the challenge in honour of our forefathers as well as current servicemen and women who have bravely fought to protect our way of life. When we got to Pegasus Bridge - on the 81st anniversary of the D-Day landings - I was in bits. The thought of what had happened there was quite overwhelming and made me realise how vital mental health treatment is for veterans who’ve experienced trauma.”

Dean, 54, is co-founder of Recovery Runners, a running club originally set up for people recovering from substance addiction which now welcomes anyone who wants to work out in a non-judgemental, relaxed environment. In the worst stages of his own alcoholism, Dean was seven and a half stone, doubly incontinent, homeless, and had malnutrition. He attempted to take his own life three times in 2006. He is now 18 years sober after joining a 12 Step programme, where he continues to go today. He is also a qualified run leader, run coach, Sight Leader and Mental Health First Aider.

Dean meets a veteran the day after the race

Recovery Runners meets between 9.30 and 10am every Sunday at Halton Moor Amateur Boxing Club, with run leaders offering runs for a range of ability levels, from Couch to 5k up to 10k for more established runners. Participants are asked to pay just a pound to cover costs.

Dean has raised over £5,100 so far. You can donate here https://events.combatstress.org.uk/fundraisers/deansmith13504.

Follow Recovery Runners on Instagram: @RecoveryRunnersCommunity