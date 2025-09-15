Leeds Rhinos Foundation scores big with £12,000 donation

Leeds Rhinos Foundation, the official charity of Leeds Rhinos Rugby League Club, has received a £12,000 donation from a business in the city.

Leeds Rhinos Foundation works with communities across Leeds to improve lives through the power of sport, running programmes focused on health, education, and social inclusion for people of all ages and abilities.

The donation, which is from the Amazon fulfilment centre in Leeds, will help the charity expand its community projects, giving more people the opportunity to be active, connect with others, and build skills for life. This follows a £5,000 donation made to the charity in 2024.

Josh Vause, Site Leader at Amazon in Leeds, said: “Leeds Rhinos Foundation makes a real difference to people in our community, and we’re proud to continue with this support. Our team in Leeds is passionate about giving back to the community, and this donation is a way of helping the Foundation continue the amazing programmes it runs.”

Dan Busfield, Head of Partnerships at Leeds Rhinos Foundation, added: “We’re grateful to Amazon for this donation which will have such a positive impact to our work. It will help us deliver more opportunities for people across Leeds, whether that’s encouraging healthier lifestyles, supporting education, or bringing communities together through sport.”

Community donations and employee volunteering are just two of the ways Amazon supports the communities where it operates. Amazon co-founded the Multibank initiative with former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown to support families in need. The initiative has donated more than 8 million surplus goods to over 600,000 families across Scotland, Wales, Greater Manchester, London, Tees Valley and Birmingham. This year, the Multibank will send 1 million orders to families across the UK.

Amazon has supported more than one million students across the UK with free STEM education programmes through Amazon Future Engineer and helps community organisations transport meals and other essentials to families in need through its pro bono logistics programme, Amazon Local Good.

Amazon partners with Comic Relief and is the official home of the charity’s iconic Red Nose. Together with its employees, customers, and partners, Amazon has raised over £4.8 million to fund projects that support people across the UK, and around the world.