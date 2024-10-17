Leeds Restaurant Week is in Full Swing – Don’t Miss Out on the City’s Best Menus

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds Restaurant Week is back, and the city’s culinary scene is buzzing with excitement! Running from Monday 14th to Sunday 20th October, this week-long celebration of food features over 40 restaurants across Leeds offering exclusive menus, with prices starting from just £5. Don’t worry, there’s still time to get involved and enjoy some of the best dining experiences the city has to offer! Whether you’re in the mood for a quick bite or an indulgent three-course meal, there’s something for every appetite and budget, with options priced at £5, £10, £15, £20, and £25.

This year’s line-up truly has something for everyone. Fancy a little luxury? Tattu’s modern Chinese cuisine blends bold flavours with artistic flair for a fine dining experience like no other. Looking for a grab-and-go lunch? Rola Wala has you covered with its bold Indian street food wraps. If you’re after a family-friendly Italian feast, La Besi is sure to hit the spot. And for light bites with a Mediterranean twist, Iberica is dishing up authentic Spanish tapas that are perfect for sharing. Leeds Restaurant Week is your chance to explore the city’s diverse culinary landscape – all in one delicious week!

Featured venues include a mix of independent gems and big-name favourites, each offering specially curated menus that highlight their best dishes. With so much variety on offer, there’s no better time to support local restaurants, indulge in a little luxury, or simply treat yourself without breaking the bank.

Izzy Thompson, Manager of Eat Leeds, said: "We're thrilled to bring Leeds Restaurant Week back for October 2024, supporting our incredible local dining scene. It’s exciting to see so many fantastic venues offering exclusive menus, encouraging more people to experience what Leeds has to offer and helping drive footfall to our city's restaurants. Enjoy!"

In addition to the great food, Leeds Restaurant Week is about bringing people together. Whether you’re catching up with friends, enjoying a family outing, or sneaking in a date night, this event makes dining out affordable and accessible to all. It’s the perfect way to introduce new diners to Leeds' vibrant food scene and encourage locals to discover new spots.

To get involved, visit the Eat Leeds website to browse all participating restaurants and their exclusive offers. Be sure to book your table soon – spaces are filling up fast.