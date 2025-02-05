Leeds mental health charity asks people to "get comfortable" talking about mental health

Leeds Mind is encouraging people to get comfortable with talking about mental health and wellbeing.

Time to Talk Day is on 6 February and is the nation’s biggest mental health conversation. It’s a day for friends, families, communities and workplaces to come together to talk, listen and change lives. Each year, it helps encourage millions of conversations about mental health across the UK.

As Leeds’ local mental health charity, Leeds Mind is sharing tips and asking Leeds to get comfortable talking about mental health.

The charity says talking about mental health can reduce stigma and empower people to seek help when they need it. It says talking openly and honestly can be the first step towards better mental health for everyone.

"Pull up a chair, it's time to share". The local mental health charity wants people to "get comfortable and start talking about mental health".

Emily Cotter, Marketing and Communications Officer for Leeds Mind, says: "We know that it can sometimes feel uncomfortable to open up and share how we’re really feeling. And sometimes even when we do take that brave step, we are not listened to or understood. Sometimes, the support that we need is not available to us."

Last year, Time to Talk Day revealed that nearly two-thirds of the UK public put on a brave face to avoid talking about their mental health. And nearly half are less likely to open up as they want to avoid worrying others in already difficult times.

Emily continues: "If you feel like this, Leeds Mind is here for you. Many of the types of support we offer, such as counselling and peer support, give you the opportunity to talk in a safe space. Mindwell Leeds also has lots of information and signposting for more opportunities to talk in and around Leeds."

How to get comfortable talking about mental health

The charity says there’s lots we can all do to show others that it’s OK to talk about mental health. Take a simple action today:

· Text a friend

· Chat to a colleague over a cuppa

· Go for a walk with a loved one

· Share something on social media

Leeds Mind says there’s no right or wrong way to check in with someone on Time to Talk Day. The charity offered these tips:

· Find a way to talk that feels right to you – meeting face-to-face could be sitting down over a coffee or walking side-by-side while having a chat. If it feels more comfortable, you could consider making a phonecall, chatting over text or even writing things down.

· Be honest and open – it can feel uncomfortable sharing something so personal. But if you express that it’s difficult for you to share, that can help the other person make extra effort to listen and try to understand.

· Ask questions and listen – open and non-judgemental questions are key. For example, if you say “does that make you feel scared?”, this question only really invites them to say ‘yes’ or ‘no’. Whereas the question “how does that affect you?” allows them to express their experiences in their own words.

· Don’t try to fix it – It can be tempting to try to ‘fix’ someone’s problem and suggest a solution. But unless they ask for advice directly, just listening can be the best and most powerful way to show up for them.

Take more action to encourage others to take #TimeToTalk

· Set something up at work – A tea and talk can be a great structured way to encourage people to talk. This could be an open opportunity to chat over tea and biscuits, or you could set an appropriate topic, e.g. celebrities who have been open about their mental health, or how the 24-hour news cycle can impact on mental wellbeing.

You can find guidance and resources to help you have those all-important conversations at TimeToTalkDay.co.uk.

Time to Talk Day is run by Mind and Rethink Mental Illness in partnership with Co-op, and delivered by See Me with SAMH (Scottish Action for Mental Health) in Scotland, Inspire in Northern Ireland and Time to Change Wales.

Leeds Mind is an independent local charity, proud to be part of the Mind family (including Mind, around 100 local Minds across England and Wales, and the Mind charity shops).

You can contact Leeds Mind on 0113 305 5800 or email [email protected] (Monday – Thursday 9am – 5pm, Fridays 9am – 4:30pm)

