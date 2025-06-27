Leeds man whose life changed through stop smoking support urges people to send a white rose to London

A Leeds man whose life was transformed after he quit smoking is urging people to send a white rose to London for a cancer-free future.

Geoff Rodley, from Pudsey, smoked for 25 years but successfully quit for good after being offered professional support while attending a lung screening appointment funded by Yorkshire Cancer Research.

Now, he’s backing the charity’s plan to deliver hundreds of the symbolic flowers – well-loved as the iconic emblem of Yorkshire - to Health Secretary, Wes Streeting.

The powerful gesture aims to bring unprecedented attention to the needs of the region and ensure they are not ignored in the Government’s National Cancer Plan, which is due to be published later this year.

Researchers, people affected by cancer, charity representatives and supporting politicians gathered to 'Stand with Yorkshire'

By drawing attention to the region’s unique challenges, the charity hopes to help put an end to historic inequalities that mean people in Yorkshire are more likely to be diagnosed with and die from cancer than almost anywhere else in England. Leeds has the highest cancer incidence rate in Yorkshire, and 88 people are diagnosed every week.

Geoff, 71, said: “I was born in Leeds, and I’ve lived here for many years now; I’m proper Yorkshire. I love our city and the region but sadly, resources are limited here. I’m worried about common cancer issues, like smoking, that are being passed onto the next generation. But we can put a stop to that and bring about new change. Standing with Yorkshire and sending a white rose to London is like a pebble sending out ripples in a pond: the possibilities that could come out of that one small act are endless.”

One rose will be sent to London on behalf of each person who pledges their support, with each rose representing the region’s call for better prevention, earlier diagnosis, improved treatment and fairer research funding for Yorkshire.

Dr Kathryn Scott, Chief Executive at Yorkshire Cancer Research said: “Yorkshire is one of the regions hardest hit by cancer. But right now, we have a unique opportunity to change this.

The charity's landmark 'White Rose Cancer Report' was launched at a Westminster event

“We’re urging the Government to invest now for a cancer-free future, in Yorkshire and beyond. Representing the region’s strong sense of identity, and symbolising new beginnings, our roses will send a clear message to Westminster – we must not be ignored.”

Yorkshire Cancer Research’s recommendations are outlined in its landmark White Rose Cancer Report, a review of evidence that highlights the most urgent action required so more people in Yorkshire can live longer healthier lives, free from cancer.

The report was launched at a roundtable event at Westminster. Hosted by Tom Gordon, MP for Harrogate and Knaresborough, the launch was attended by researchers funded by Yorkshire Cancer Research, people affected by cancer, charity representatives and supporting politicians.

To prevent more cancers and tackle smoking, which is the biggest cause of health inequalities and cancer-related death Yorkshire Cancer Research is calling for people who smoke to be automatically offered stop smoking support whenever they use NHS services.

Geoff Rodley, from Pudsey, is urging people to 'Stand with Yorkshire' and send a message to Westminster that cannot be ignored

Every year in Leeds, 673 people are diagnosed with a cancer caused by smoking which could have been prevented. Sadly, people living in Leeds are much more likely to be diagnosed with and die from lung cancer, for which smoking is the leading cause, than those living in many other parts of Yorkshire and across the county.

People are three times more likely to quit successfully with professional support. Yorkshire Cancer Research has committed to funding £2.7 million of stop smoking services in the region and has helped 4,400 people successfully quit smoking.

Geoff had tried everything to give up smoking before he took part in the Yorkshire Stop Smoking Study in 2019. Funded by Yorkshire Cancer Research and led by researchers at the University of Nottingham, the study tested new ways to help people quit smoking for good.

Support was offered to people attending the Leeds Lung Health Check, a pioneering lung screening clinical trial delivered in partnership with Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust and the University of Leeds, which helped provide evidence needed to introduce a national lung screening programme. Yorkshire Cancer Research is specifically calling for the Government to ensure stop smoking support is offered to everyone attending a lung health check.

Geoff said: “I needed proper assistance, but I felt isolated and unsure who to turn to. That’s when Yorkshire Cancer Research stepped in, and I received 12 weeks of phone calls, home visits and advice. I could not have become smokefree without the warmth, expertise and generosity that the team showed me.

“If I hadn’t been offered that service through the Yorkshire Stop Smoking Study, I know I never would have quit, and I may have developed a serious cancer or smoking-related disease. It saved my life. I’m healthy now, but there are thousands of people in Leeds and across Yorkshire at this very moment who, like I did, desperately want to give up smoking but are sadly addicted. Everyone who smokes deserves to feel those benefits. If the Government could commit to funding stop smoking support on a regional and national level, the change could be truly transformative.”

Dr Scott continued: “The National Cancer Plan is a critical moment for people with cancer in Yorkshire and beyond. It is a vital opportunity to have our voices heard and develop a cancer strategy that makes a meaningful difference to experiences now and in the future.

“The recommendations made in our White Rose Cancer Report outline an ambitious vision so that in ten years’ time England and Yorkshire can have world-leading prevention, diagnosis and treatment. The long-term solutions presented are crucial steps on the road to building an NHS fit for the future.”

To find out more and send a rose to London, visit www.yorkshirecancerresearch.org.uk/SendAWhiteRose