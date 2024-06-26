Leeds Male Voice Choir sing in support of Wheatfields Hospice

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds Male Voice Choir are in final rehearsals for a concert in support of Wheatfields Hospice on Sunday 30 June at Headingley St Columba - United Reform Church at 2.30pm, which will feature an eclectic and uplifting mixture of music fit for a summer afternoon.

The choir has been entertaining audiences across Yorkshire and the North of England for over a century. Under the direction of Musical Director Tim Knight, the choir has drawn on influences from men’s choirs overseas while still paying homage to the choir’s Yorkshire roots, drawing in singers of all ages and backgrounds, even releasing an album of concert favourites entitled The Road Not Taken last year - the choir’s first new release in over forty-five years.

The concert which will support Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice and will feature a wide variety of music including sacred and contemporary pieces, songs from the shows and highlights from the choir’s recent album The Road Not Taken. Musical Director Tim Knight says “We have an eclectic mix of musical delights from the sacred and secular world of male voice choir repertoire.”

Leeds Male Voice Choir sing at 2.30pm on Sunday June 30 at Headingley St Columba United Reform Church, 70 Headingley Lane, Leeds LS6 2DH. Entry is by donation.