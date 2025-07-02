Leeds locals invited to support cancer charity with Levi’s this weekend

This weekend, the team at Levi’s Trinity Leeds store will be swapping denim for Lycra as they take on a cycling challenge in support of cancer charity Team Solan.

Taking place on Saturday 5 and Sunday 6 July, the Leeds event is part of Levi’s ‘10 for 10’ summer campaign, which sees 10 Levi’s stores across the North East complete static bike rides with one shared mission: to raise £10,000 for Team Solan.

Stationary bikes will be set up outside the Levi’s store at Trinity Leeds Shopping Centre, where Levi’s staff will be pedalling in shifts across the weekend. Shoppers and passers-by are invited to stop by, cheer them on, and show their support. Donations can be made quickly and easily via QR codes and contactless payment at the event.

Team Solan is a County Durham-based cancer support charity founded by Mark Solan, who lost his mum to cancer at just 15. Today, the charity offers vital practical, emotional and financial help to people affected by cancer – patients, carers and loved ones – who they call Warriors.

The campaign was inspired by Sarah Montanarini (née Lax), Levi’s North East Community Champion, who was supported by Team Solan when her now-husband was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

“Team Solan was there for me in a way no one else could be,” said Sarah. “This campaign is about giving something back and helping more people discover the difference they make.”

Leeds is the fifth stop on the ‘10 for 10’ fundraising tour, following events in Dalton Park, Castleford, Aberdeen, and Newcastle, with more to come in York and Edinburgh.

“We’d love to see the Leeds community come down and get involved,” said Sarah. “Whether you donate, cheer or just stop for a chat, your support helps Team Solan do even more for those facing cancer.”

The public is encouraged to come along, cheer the riders, and donate if they can

Founder Mark Solan added: “The support from Levi’s has been incredible. This campaign is about more than raising money – it’s about reminding people that they’re not alone. We’re so grateful to the Leeds team for getting involved.”

Event details:

Location: Levi’s, Trinity Leeds Shopping Centre

Dates: Saturday 5 July & Sunday 6 July

Levi's stores across the North East, including Leeds, support the cancer charity

Activities: Staff-led static bike ride challenge, fundraising, meet the team

The public is warmly encouraged to come along, cheer the riders, and donate if they can. Every bit of support helps Team Solan continue their life-changing work.

To find out more or donate directly, visit www.teamsolan.org.uk