Leeds locals being asked to help shape the future of mental health support

Local mental health charity, Leeds Mind, is asking the community: what do you want to see in local and regional mental health support?

The charity will use this information to build its long-term plan and shape its mental health services.

Why is this important? The UK’s mental health crisis continues. People are struggling to get the support they want, need and deserve. Waiting lists are long. As your local mental health charity, Leeds Mind is making sure that services offer what the communities in and around Leeds want and need.

The charity aims to hear from everyone - the people who use its services (and those who haven’t), staff, volunteers, supporters, working partners, peers, employers and community groups.

Emily Cotter, Marketing and Comms Officer for Leeds Mind, said: "We're asking people what kind of mental health support do you want for yourself, your friends, family, and your community? Where should support be available, and how quickly? What issues do you think we should be tackling?

"This is because the support available shouldn't just be what providers decide people need. We listen so that we know it's exactly what the communities we serve want and need from us."

If you can spare just 10 minutes, you can complete the short survey and help influence the future of local mental health support: 👉 Take the Survey

All answers are anonymous (Leeds Mind won’t see who has written it). The survey closes 5th September 2025.

If you have any questions or need any support filling out the survey, please contact [email protected] or call 0113 305 5800 (Monday – Thursday 9am – 5pm, Fridays 9am – 4:30pm)

Leeds Mind is an independent local mental health charity, proud to be one of around 100 local Minds across the country affiliated with Mind, the national mental health charity. Being independent, the charity is responsible for raising its own funds and setting its own strategy.