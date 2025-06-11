Leeds law firm raises £7,245 for charity Will-writing campaign

A Leeds law firm has raised an impressive £7,245 by participating in an annual charity Will-writing campaign - making it one of the top-donating firms across the UK and third highest in the North East this year.

Avery Walters has taken part in the Will Aid campaign since 1996, raising a grand total of £33,864, by volunteering their time and expertise to write Wills and, instead of charging their usual fees for writing basic Wills, inviting clients to make a donation to Will Aid.

The funds raised go to Will Aid’s partner charities, which support a range of important causes, from providing humanitarian aid to protecting vulnerable children here in the UK.

Laura Stafford, from the firm, said: “Taking part in Will Aid is something we look forward to each year. It’s a fantastic opportunity to give back -not only by helping people secure their future with a professionally written Will but also by raising funds for charities that make a real impact.

Back L-R Ellie Evans (trainee), Laura Stafford (Director, TEP), Sayid Molik (trainee) Bottom L-R Sarah from Christian Aid, Lorna Ibbotson (Apprentice) and Sarah Burrow (solicitor)

“Our team is incredibly passionate about supporting charities, and knowing our efforts are helping both our community and those further afield is truly rewarding. We are delighted to have played our part in this year’s campaign and to have raised such a significant amount.”

Since its launch in 1988, Will Aid has raised more than £24 million in donations, with millions more pledged in charitable legacies, thanks to the generosity of participating solicitors.

Lauren Poole, chair of Will Aid, said: “A huge well done to Avery Walters for their incredible fundraising efforts this year. It’s inspiring to see so many legal professionals come together to make a difference - helping people gain peace of mind with a professionally written Will while supporting charities that change lives.

“We’re grateful to every solicitor who gives their time to this campaign, and on behalf of our partner charities, I’d like to extend our heartfelt thanks to Avery Walters and all the firms who participated this year.”

Peter de Vena Franks, Will Aid’s campaign director, added: “This year’s Will Aid campaign has been another resounding success, thanks to the dedication of firms like Avery Walters. Their generosity and commitment mean that more people can get the will they need while also supporting crucial charitable work. It’s wonderful to see such enthusiasm for giving back.”

Will Aid takes place every November and involves solicitors waiving the fee for writing a basic will and instead inviting clients to make an upfront donation to Will Aid.

The suggested donation for a basic single Will is £100, and £180 for a pair of mirror Wills.

Donations are shared between Will Aid’s partner charities: Age UK, British Red Cross, Christian Aid, NSPCC, Save the Children, SCIAF and Trócaire.

To meet growing demand, Will Aid is always looking for more solicitors to take part. For more information, visit www.willaid.org.uk.