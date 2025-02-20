Leeds is the least safe city for drivers, new study reveals

webuyanycar least safe cities study

The West Yorkshire city had the second-highest number of speeding offences of all cities analysed

Almost a third (29%) of UK drivers do not feel safe when driving in UK cities and two thirds of drivers even avoid driving in major cities due to safety concerns. One of the main reasons for city roads feeling unsafe is aggressive driving (55%), followed by confusing road layouts (53%) and poor road conditions (51%).

The data comes from the analysts at the UK’s go-to online car buying service webuyanycar, who have conducted a study of road safety across Britain to determine the most and least safe cities to drive in.

The study, which analysed government and police force data on road casualties, dangerous driving incidents, and speeding offences, accompanied by insights from a survey of 1,600 drivers, found that Leeds is the UK’s least safe city for driving in, scoring only 4.6 out of a possible 100.

The city in West Yorkshire had the second-highest number of speeding offences of all the cities analysed, after London, as well as the third-highest rate of unlawful driving crimes per 1,000 residents. Leeds is followed by Bradford (9.6), Bristol (18.3) and Hereford (18.3).

London, despite its high traffic volumes and congested roads, ranks as the 14th least safe city for drivers, narrowly avoiding placing in the top 10.

Richard Evans, head of technical services at webuyanycar, shares some advice to road users for driving safely and confidently:

“Whether you’re driving in a busy city or on quieter roads, safety should always be the priority. These findings highlight a concerning lack of confidence among British drivers.

“Whatever the setting, it’s important to focus on your own driving. While we can’t control all road conditions, staying alert and aware helps you react more quickly to busy city environments. Under no circumstances should drivers use mobile phones, this includes looking for directions, changing music or phone calls, as this significantly increases the chances of accidents. Even listening to music can be a distraction, so consider turning it off in areas where roads might be less safe.

“If you’re worried about complicated road layouts or confusing roundabouts, just give yourself plenty of time before setting off on your journey so that you can take it slowly and if you make a mistake, it won’t leave you feeling stressed and rushed. Avoiding busy times can also help reduce driving stress.

“Driving safely becomes even more critical in the colder months. Drive slowly in poor conditions, especially when braking and turning, so that you have more control over your vehicle. Remember, your stopping distance can more than double when the roads are wet or icy.

“Building confidence takes time. If you’re able to, start with driving in the area at quieter times of day, to familiarise yourself. If you generally feel nervous when driving, taking a few refresher driving lessons can also be a good idea to boost your confidence.“